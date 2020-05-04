(WAND) - Kroger said they will begin limiting customers purchases of beef and pork products in stores.
The announcement comes after several meat processing plants had to temporarily close due to coronavirus outbreaks at their plants.
NBC News reached out to Kroger for statement on the reasons for limiting customers.
"At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers," the spokesperson told TODAY. "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges."
The announcement comes after several of the nation's largest meat processors, including Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and JBS USA, have indefinitely closed nearly 20 facilities that process mostly beef and pork products. According to Bloomberg, these closures have halted 25% of pork production and 10% of beef production in the U.S, prompting warnings of shortages in the near future.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to meat processing plants. At least 20 deaths have been reported.
