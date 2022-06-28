CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Thousands across Central Illinois came out to the polls to cast their vote. Champaign County says for this year's primary election turnout, they're right in between 2014 and 2018's turn out.
"So, we've had 16,600 people as of about 20 minutes ago. So, 16,600 people voted today. Then about roughly 6,000 people voted early, so that gets us to what, 22,000. And then we have about 5,000 people who have returned their vote by mail ballots. So we're roughly at about 27,000 people who participated in this primary election through those three different methods of voting," said Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons.
Aaron Ammons says he is expecting 28,000 after the last-minute rush they tend to see at the polls. With these numbers, he shares he was hoping to see a greater turn out throughout the area.
"I'm okay with the reality that this falls somewhere in between 2014 and 2018. But I would've loved to exceed that number," said Ammons.
And with all of the controversy we're seeing across the country, Ammons emphasizes the importance of democracy and encourages voters to come out in November.
"Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, right now the fight for America is on the line as we know it," Ammons shared.
Whoever wins in this primary election will be placed on the general election ballot in November.
