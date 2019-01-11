DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- While predicted snow may mean problems for some this weekend, others are looking for ways to enjoy the winter weather.
At Rock Springs Conservation Area near Decatur, snow accumulations of more than four inches mean opportunities for cross-country skiing. The site offers equipment rentals; you can find details here.
“It’s an excellent outdoor activity in the wintertime,” said manager Richie Wolf. “It’s one of the highest recommended activities for burning calories, and the beauty of the pine forests and prairies when there’s snow out here … it’s unmatched.”
Meanwhile, at Friar Tuck beverage in Forsyth, customers have prepared for a weekend indoors.
“We even had people lined up this morning when we opened, and the first thing they say is ‘Got a storm coming, got to stock up,’” said assistant manager Jason Allen.
Some drinks are particularly popular in winter, Allen said.
“Winter is more of a stout beer season, so we’ve got a lot of darker beers,” Allen said. “Any cream liqueurs are especially popular.”