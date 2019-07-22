(WAND) - Some RAGU pasta sauces have been recalled, because they may contain plastic.
Mizkan America, Inc. announced the recall of select production codes of the sauces.
There have not been any reports of injuries or complaints.
The sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8. Some were shipped to retailers.
All retailers that received the recalled sauces have been notified, and the company is working with them to ensure all of those products are pulled from shelves.
If you purchased one of the recalled sauces, you are recommended to return it for a refund or discard it.
The recalled sauces are:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2