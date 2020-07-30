SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some COVID-19 testing hours at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health have been canceled for Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31.
SCDPH announced SIU Medicine canceled testing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on those dates due to testing demand exceeding the supply of available kits. Officials have ordered more kits.
On July 31, testing will still be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Officials plan to provide updates on the Sangamon County Department of Public Health Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.