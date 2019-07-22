MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Cannabis will become legal for recreational use in Illinois January 1, but some towns are considering banning sales within their city limits.
Monticello and St. Joseph are among those towns.
The Monticello city council will talk about a plan to not permit marijuana sales until they can do further study on the issue, the News Gazette reports.
The discussion will be held Monday night and could get final approval next month.
St. Joseph will be discussing that same thing at their meeting Tuesday. However, they will not be holding a formal vote.
The mayor told the News Gazette officials there are leaning towards not allowing sales.
Officials in Champaign and Urbana have not decided yet what marijuana-related regulations they could put in place.
There are two medical marijuana dispensaries in the Champaign/Urbana area, Phoenix Botanical in Champaign and Nu-Med in Urbana.
Phoenix wants to sell recreational marijuana. The News Gazette reports it is exploring expanding.
Nu-Med has not shared its plans yet.