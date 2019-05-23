MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WAND) – A man says someone broke into his home and apparently cleaned it up.
The break-in happened on May 15 in Marlborough, Mass., when 44-year-old Nate Roman told NBC News he came home with his 5-year-old son and found every room but the kitchen spotless. His son’s room had the bed neatly made, stuffed animals were arranged and a “very neatly folded rose” made out of toilet paper was left in the bathroom.
There was no damage and the intruder didn’t steal anything.
Confused and concerned someone could be in the house, Roman told the network he called police, who don’t have a suspect or lead on the case as of Thursday.
Roman says he believes a house-cleaning worker might have had the wrong address and entered his home. He says his house alarm didn’t sound because he forgot to power it on. In addition, he thinks he simply forgot to lock the back door.
He was shaken after it happened, but Roman says he will now double-check and make sure his house is locked up when he leaves.