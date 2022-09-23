MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday.
The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75.
Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed to the hospital from the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and Illinois State Police.
