SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Many things are happening at the Illinois State Fair, especially involving the Secretary of State.
Inside the SOS Tent, visitors can take part in the free child safety program. They use software to take a photo and fingerprints of a child so if he or she is lost they can be found more easily.
There’s also a distracted driving simulator, and representatives to help with normal Department of Motor Vehicle activities.
The tent is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Brian Raney Avenue.