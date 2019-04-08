Soul Garden Recover Center coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The first recovery center will be open to the Danville community in only a matter of months.
They're calling it Soul Garden Recovery Center. It's a center focusing on helping addicts in the recovery process.
Though Vermillion County has a couple of outpatient services. The need for a recovery center was in high demand for a long time.
Within the last 3-4 years, Vermillion County has had 88 overdoses that resulted in deaths. The volunteers running this center say they want to see the number decrease and see brighter days ahead for many.
"I had a daughter that was in active addiction," said Lisa Beith.
She said her daughter struggled a lot and relapsed, but if this center had been opened in Danville, she might have never relapsed in the beginning.
However, her daughter says Soul Garden itself helped her and she's happy to see it have a place where people can go in.
The facility will also have a play area, baking and much more in only a couple of months.
Soul Garden board member Wendy Lambert says they received the property thanks to OSF HealthCare and now they plan to keep it going, hosting events, activities and even running a shop in the kitchen called "Joy Pies and Puffs" to raise money for their nonprofit.
"it's nice to have a peer group that understands what I'm going through," said Beith.