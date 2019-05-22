Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.