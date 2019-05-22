DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm. Nationwide a campaign has been going on to install 10-year sealed smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods.
American Red Cross President Gail McGovern says 7 people each day die in a home fire. A recent survey found 2 in 5 people believe they have a better chance at winning the lottery than having a home fire, which is clearly not true.
McGovern says people have less than two minutes to get out and working smoke alarms are essential to saving lives.
In Decatur, a "blitz" with the Decatur Fire Department and Ameren volunteers installed 123 10-year smoke alarms in 52 homes. The 10-year models will be required in homes by the end of 2022 under state law. The higher-tech alarms are more sensitive and do not require battery changes twice a year.
People are asked to contact their local Red Cross office to schedule an installation.
Two lives have been saved in Decatur through the campaign.