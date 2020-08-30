ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The man arrested in connection with the shooting of two St. Louis police officers is wanted for kidnapping out of Florida, sources told NBC affiliate KSDK's Christine Byers.
Sources say the 43-year-old man was wanted for kidnapping and attempted sexual battery outside of Brevard County, just outside of Orlando.
According to the department spokesperson, Saturday's shooting happened in the 3700 block of Hartford around 5:45 p.m. near Tower Grove Park.
Both officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg. Police said the officer who was shot in the head is in 'grave condition' Sunday after surgery. The 29-year-old has been a member of the department for more than three years. The officer shot in the leg has since been released.
Police discovered that the suspect ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint following the shooting. He remained barricaded in the home.
Police said they eventually took the man into custody after a 12-hour standoff. Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released into their custody.
