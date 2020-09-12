ROSEMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Sources say the Big Ten could be inching towards a return-to-play vote for football this fall.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel said the league's return-to-competition task force put on a successful presentation Saturday. According to Thamel, the League's 14 Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow. While a vote on Sunday is not guaranteed, Thamel said it's likely to come in the next 72 hours.
Last month the league's presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the Big Ten season, with games potentially being played in the spring.
