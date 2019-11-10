HILTON HEAD, S.C (WAND) - A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea got an unexpected surprise in his cup.
The Island Packet reports that Parrish Brown asked for sweet tea with extra lemon at a Hilton Head Island McDonald's.
The "extra lemons" turned out to be marijuana, as Brown found three bags of it in his cup.
Brown says he didn't realize it until he was "high as a kite". He had never had marijuana before.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage said there is an ongoing investigation. He didn’t clarify which McDonald’s Brown went to.
A representative for McDonald’s said the company is “fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”