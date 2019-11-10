Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.