MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Butler family is hoping to open a winery in Macon County. They plan to make and serve wine that is fermented from honey, which is grown by bees on their farm.
The problem is, the Butlers live in South Wheatland, which is a dry township. The couple had never heard of the old law until they began talking with the county's planning and zoning department about permits needed to open a winery in South Wheatland.
"Whoever wrote that law determined that the only way to get it changed was to get a ballot initiative and get it put on the ballot for an election to go to a vote of the people. It wasn't something that our local legislators or our local leaders could solve," Paul Butler told WAND News.
But the Butlers are not letting this law stop them. The couple gathered almost 1,000 signatures to get the issue on the November ballot for South Wheatland voters.
"The way it was written, I think the original law, was they had to word it this way to get it overturned. And it says 'do you wish to continue the prohibition of sale?' So we need people to vote no to stop prohibition, which would allow us to move forward," Butler explained.
If prohibition is overturned in South Wheatland, the Butler's hope to officially open their winery in about four years.
