SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Southeast High School went on a hard lockdown after a gun fell out of a student’s bag.
The district confirmed to WAND that it happened during passing to third hour.
The weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.
The student is detained, school officials said.
Students and staff are safe. District security is doing a thorough search of the entire building including every locker and every student with K-9 and handheld metal detectors before releasing students to lunch.
"Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff," the district said.
Parents were notified via automated call and email.
