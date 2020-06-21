(WAND) - Officials in states across the south are warning that more young people are testing positive for COVID-19.
According to health officials, demographics have shifted in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas amongst other states, many of which were some of the first to open.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that people under 30 years old made up the majority of new COVID-19 cases in several counties. He said the increase could be linked to Memorial Day parties and bar gatherings.
In Florida, Gov. Ron Desantis said Friday that the median age for newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks was 37. He said 62% of new cases for the week of June 7 are less than 45 years old.
According to demographic data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has more dire outcomes on elderly people, Blacks and Hispanics and people with underlying health conditions. The CDC said from the the start of the pandemic to May 30, the median age of positive cases was 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.