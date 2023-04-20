DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire early Thursday morning.
DFD responded to the 800 block of E. Lawrence just after 5 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire showing through the first floor of the house.
No people were inside at the time of the fire. However, five cats were killed in the fire.
Crews were able to get the fire extinguished around 7 a.m.
Investigators said the fire was caused by a space heater close to combustibles.
