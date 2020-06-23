SPAULDING, Ill. (WAND) - A local police department handed out juice boxes on Tuesday morning to help build a relationship with kids in their community.
The Spaulding Police Department announced last week they would be participating in Operation Juice Box, a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting positive relationships between law enforcement officers and their community members. Spaulding PD said they received a shipment of 100 juice boxes from the organization to hand out.
"We get to go out and introduce yourself to kids and kids kind of get to know you," said Officer Erin Bramley of the Spaulding Police Department.
The goal of the project is to make a connection with kids and bridge the gap between the badge and the community.
"I truly believe kids are our future. They need to know that if they need something, we're not somebody they need to be scared of or they don't need to be worried about coming up to us when they need help."
Throughout Tuesday morning, Officer Bramley and Chief Jim Hillyer handed out juice boxes to kids out playing in their yards and in the park.
"They are connecting with the community and they are trying to reach out and help us during this tough time," said one child who received a juice box from Officer Bramley.
Officer Bramley said she is a mother of two younger children and wishes while her kids were younger, there would have been a program like Operation Juice Box.
"I can be out there and be getting to know these kids and they are getting to know me and know that I am human too. I'm just a person out there - you know I'm not just out there doing my job. I want to be their friend and I want them to be my friend."
The department said they received 100 juice boxes to hand out, but not to worry - if they run out, the organization will send more. To learn more about Operation Juice Box, click here.
