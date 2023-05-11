SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a 41-year-old Springfield man that was involved in a motor vehicle collision on May 1.
According to the coroner, Kevin Crews of Springfield was pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital as an inpatient, on May 6.
Crews was transported by EMS, to the hospital, from the scene of the incident.
An autopsy was done and preliminary results indicate that Crews died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The Springfield Police Department said that witnesses reported a vehicle traveling northbound on 2nd Street ran the red light and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Cook.
Witnesses further reported the northbound vehicle driving a high rate of speed and entered the bike lane to go around vehicles stopped at the stop light. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of striking vehicle remains in the hospital, but was issued multiple citations and additional charges are pending. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
The Springfield PD has recently taken a zero tolerance approach to drivers who run red lights as they are often the cause of serious collisions such as this one.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
