SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are responding to the southwest side of town for multiple cars circling a store parking lot.
According to Springfield police, a large amount of cars showed up in town and started circling the Meijer store on the southwest side.
Illinois State Police and Springfield Police Department are coordinating efforts to monitor the situation.
At this time there are no riots or looting reports in the city.
This is a developing story, check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
