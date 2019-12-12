SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police need help finding a police impersonator in Springfield.
On Nov. 25, police responded to the 3100 block of Turning Mill Drive for a male suspect impersonating a Springfield Police Officer. The victim said the impersonator told them they had a warrant and needed to cooperate by sending large sums of money to a location in a different state.
The suspect was a white male, five feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark blue stocking cap dark quilted jacket, khaki pants and driving an older, blue or black police style vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.