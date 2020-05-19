SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield have made an arrest after a shots fired call and a brief police chase on Tuesday.
Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of 19th and Kansas streets in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. for the report of shots fired. When police arrived they quickly began to chase a vehicle.
The chase continued to 6th and Ash streets where the driver of the vehicle crashed.
Police were able to make an arrest at the scene. It's not clear if officers found a shooting scene at 19th and Kansas.
No other details about the shooting or chase have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.