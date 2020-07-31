DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A special education teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student.
Chelsea Robinson, 30, pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Wednesday.
Police arrested Robinson in August of 2018 for having a sexual relationship with a male 17-year-old student. Police learned about the situation on Aug. 10, 2018 and started investigating.
Court records say relationship between the teacher and student started in June 2018 and ended on Aug. 13, 2018.
Robinson was fired from her teaching position in September of 2018.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed three more serious counts of criminal sexual assault that alleged she was in a position of trust over the victim.
She will be sentenced September 23. She faces up to five years in prison. The offense is eligible for probation.
