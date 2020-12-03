DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A special education teacher who sexually abused a minor will serve time on probation.
Chelsea Robinson, 30, was sentenced to four years of specialized sex offender probation after pleading guilty in July to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Robinson was involved in a sexual relationship with 17-year-old male student. She was arrested in August 2018.
According to court records, Robinson and the student were involved in the relationship from June 2018 to Aug. 13, 2018.
Robinson had three more serious charges of criminal sexual assault dismissed in exchange for her plea.
In her Thursday sentencing hearing, prosecutors had requested five years of prison time. Robinson is required to register as a sex offender for life.
The victim's mother presented an impassioned statement at the hearing talking about the impact of Robinson's conduct on her, her son and their family.
