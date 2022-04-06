(WAND) - In a celebration of women who break barriers in sports, Frito-Lay announced it will offer special edition Cracker Jill snacks as part of the Cracker Jack brand this baseball season.
There will be five representations available in special edition bags, Frito-Lay announced. Fans will be able to buy them in professional ballparks across the U.S. through a donation of $5 or more to the Women's Sports Foundation, which is a national non-profit conducting research and advocacy in order to help girls and women reach their potential in sports and life.
"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We've been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they're represented even in our most iconic snacks."
Cracker Jack is donating $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation as part of this effort. Fans are encouraged to donate through this link. Should a person choose to give, Cracker Jack will send a Cracker Jill bag to them if they donate $5 or more, while supplies last.
