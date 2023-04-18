URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Special Olympics athlete Jeramey Woosley is preparing for his upcoming meet at Warrensburg High School.
He tells WAND News he's participated in Special Olympics since 1993.
"Special Olympics keeps me ready for these track events."
He has a strong passion for sports and competing, but Woosley is also passionate about collecting law enforcement patches.
"I have over 2,000."
He has patches from Macon County, Jersey County, and other states. Woosley said he usually calls a department and they will send him a patch or two.
The furthest he receives is a patch from law enforcement in Italy.
"I have some friends in further places that send me them," he said.
Woosley hopes to collect every county in Illinois.
Special Olympics has upcoming events, click here to see the calendar.
