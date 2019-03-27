DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Fun is the name of the game for Brandon Williams.
For the past 18 years, he's been collecting gold in the swimming pool during Special Olympics competitions.
"A lot of athletes should have fun at least too," he said.
"It makes him feel confident and more like everybody [else]," said his father, Mike Williams.
Brandon has autism. But that hasn't stopped him from chasing his dreams in the pool.
But the organization that makes that possible may be heading for rougher waters. Sec. Betsy DeVos is looking to cut part of the Department of Education's funding to Special Olympics in an effort to stay on budget.
With hundreds of thousands of athletes and families spread across the United States, any change to the funding formula could have major consequences to the organization.
"Take a step back and watch what it does to these individuals," said Brandon's mother, Robin Williams. "See how it changes their [lives]."
The Williams family knows firsthand what that funding can do. It paid for Brandon's trip, lodging and meals during the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. Brandon won three gold and one silver medal at the competition.
"Without the funding for this, my brother wouldn't have been able to go," said Brittany Williams, Brandon's sister.
But Brandon isn't too worried. He's only focused on winning his next race — and swimming through whatever obstacles come his way.