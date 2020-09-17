Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – The prospect of a special prosecutor looking into the Shelby County Highway Department appears to be unlikely until at least December.
The WAND I-TEAM, working with the Edgar County Watchdogs, reported in August that Shelby County Highway engineer Alan Spesard was using taxpayer financed resources to benefit his own private business Shelby Engineering, LLC. Our reports also indicate Spesard was performing work for Shelby Engineering while on county time which is a violation of his contract.
“I’ve gotten absolutely no response,” County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber told WAND News last week when asked if the Shelby County States Attorney had responded to her request for a special prosecutor. She reconfirmed she had not heard from the states attorney when asked again today.
Firnhaber and five county board members requested the appointment of a special prosecutor in August but the office never responded to the request. The current states attorney is not running and a new one will take office in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.