DECATUR, IL (WAND)-- The crime of child pornography is only getting worse.
Recent arrests including that of a former Boy Scout Leader in Champaign County and the conviction of a 21 year old Decatur man for possession and distribution of child pornography only highlight the ongoing scourge of such crimes against children.
In many ways the internet has become a trading ground of lost innocence through the "dark web".
Decatur Police Detective Ronald Borowczyk says, ""It's all about control, sexual gratification, the attraction to the young the small the innocent."
He says purveyors of child pornography often try to hide behind technology.
They are increasingly using mobile apps with voice and video connection.
Detective Borowczyk says"We got hit with one recently its called the after school app again getting ready to integrate both voice and video in addition to the 50 to 80 other ones that we are always trying to keep up with."
He says the predators are only getting smarter to be anonymous by law enforcement works daily to keep up and track them.
He says " We are moving from the computers to mobile devices and within the mobile devices there's a lot of different applications that will allow you to create a virtual phone number, a virtual account, a virtual identity."
There are those who download and possess graphic images, those who lure children with the intent to produce it, and those who traffic the images to others on line or in person.
Detective Borowczyk says,"It's the predator putting themselves in front of the victim and becoming the de facto parent, the de facto best friend, the person their turning to, isolate from parent involvement, friend involvement that type of thing and it happens very quickly."
Retired Clinical Psychologist Dr. Stephen Bopp says it is a problem that is only getting worse.
Dr. Bopp says:" There are a million pictures of children in terms of child pornography are on the internet at any given moment and its an increasing epidemic...studies since 2010 it has gone on exponentially."
Often ties google cyber tips go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detective Borowczyk says," We are proactive on the internet and we are out looking for these people we are on the peer to peer networks in limited undercover capacity either responding to ads or putting an ad up."
That leads to investigations by police and the FBI with cases brought as part of Project Safe Childhood by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Dr. Bopp says, "The ones who are apprehended are incarcerated and can spend up to 20 years in prison. When they come out unfortunately the recidivism rate is very high. There is very little that can be done psychologically and psycho therapy seems to have little impact on them."
A conviction leads to becoming a registered sex offender which impacts where they can live and work after release.
For victims it is a lifelong struggle of feelings beyond betrayal and abuse.
Dr. Bopp says, "They can experience sexual dysfunctions as they move into late teens and early adulthood, poor interpersonal relationships, feelings of guilt and shame"
There is also an emotional impact for investigators who require mental health training because of what they see.
Detective Borowczyk says, "Letting them know that its OK to be disturbed by it. Your cops you're supposed to be bulletproof take anything well the reality is its the little things that will set you off."
There are still many cases under active investigation as the work of law enforcement does not stop as the crimes do not stop.
Lost innocence at the hands of those who seek their own pleasure at the expense of children.