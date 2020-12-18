SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Things are changing for Shelby County Deputy David Myers.
"It is tough. It is stressful,” he said while surrounded by his fellow men and women in uniform. “There is a lot that goes into it.”
After four-years standing at his partner’s side, Myers will soon have a new side kick. K9 Hektor turned his badge Friday after serving the county since 2012.
"It will be rough for a little while, but he is still living the best life and we're lucky to have him,” Myers said.
K9 Hektor’s final day on the force wrapped up with a celebration on Friday. The German Shepherd was brough in from the Netherland and has served the community catching bad guys and finding evidence, including a penny in the middle of 60 acres of woods that links a robber to his crime.
"He's found some random stuff in the middle of places people don't want to go,” Myers said.
Hektor has also reunited missing people with their families and helped keep Deputy Myers safe. He was trained by the best at the Macon County K9 Academy.
"There are a lot of dogs that don't make it because they are not breed. Everyone thinks they're shepherd is good to do it but it takes a dog that was shipped here or bred into it,” Myers said "He loves to apprehend people for us and whenever people hear the dog, they know that he is coming."
As K9 Hektor heads off into retirement, a new boy will step in to fill his void. Kilo began his first shift late Friday night.
K9 Hektor will to live his time in retirement with Deputy Myers and his replacement, Kilo.
