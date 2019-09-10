(WAND) - House of Spices has recalled its MDH Sambar Masala spice due to Salmonella contamination.
House of Spices (India) recalled different lots of "MDH SAMBAR MASALA", 3.5oz (100g) UPC code 6291103750327.
The product was tested by FDA through a certified laboratory to be positive for Salmonella.
Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.