SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 16th annual Old Capitol Blues & BBQ is planned for Aug. 23 and 24.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday in downtown Springfield on the Old State Capitol grounds.
The stage will be on 5th and Adams streets.
There will be more than 30 BBQ booths lining 5th and Washington streets.
This year's music line-up includes Mary Jo Curry, Matthew Curry and Albert Castiglia on Friday and William Marsala Band, Kilborn Alley, Johnny Rawls, Bernard Allison, and Grammy-nominated Spin Doctors on Saturday.
BBQ contestants will compete and sell their food and be judged and awarded in multiple categories.
Domestic and craft beers, and soft drinks will be sold, as well as a Wine Garden and The Tito's Experience.
Admission is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday at the gate.
Tickets for food and drink will also be available for purchase.