SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be taking over the Performing Arts Center at UIS on January 19, 2023.
The traveling show presents a live version of the television classic. Contestants will be selected from the audience and brought on stage to play the game.
Players can spin the replica wheel and win prizes like cash or holiday trips. Tickets will be available next week and can be purchased on the UIS Performing Arts Center page.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.