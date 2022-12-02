(WAND) — WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving is today!
WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County.
Donations can be dropped off on the 2nd at WAND from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. or at the drop-off bin located at the Forsyth Wal-Mart from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Other donations drop off sites include the following locations:
- 1ST MIDAMERICA CREDIT UNION
- ALL WALGREENS IN DECATUR
- WALMART NORTH
- WALMART SOUTH
- RURAL KING
- SKEFF DISTRIBUTING
- AMERICAN LEGION
- MENARDS
- WAND TV
- COZIAHR HARLEY DAVIDSON
- TCCI
- TIMBER COVE APPARTMENTS
- ST PAULS LUTHERAN CHURCH
- DECATUR AIRPORT TSA
- MILES CHEVROLET
- BOB BRADY AUTO MALL
- BOB BRADY CADILLAC BUICK GMC
- PRIMIENT (TATE AND LYLE)
- DOLLAR GENERAL MT. ZION
- DOLLAR GENERAL RT. 36 EAST
- MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL MACON
- ALL THREE MONICAL'S PIZZA
- MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
- LONG CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT
- OAKWOOD TATTOO
Since 2009 the Spirit of Giving has provided 70,378 toys as well as thousands in cash donations to Toys for Tots.
Businesses wishing to get involved can choose from several different sponsorship opportunities including Sleigh, Noel, Santa, and Elf Sponsors.
