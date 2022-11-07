(WAND)- WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving is right around the corner!
This year, the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive will be held on Friday, December 2.
WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County.
Donations can be dropped off on the 2nd at WAND or at the drop-off bin located at the Forsyth Wal-Mart.
Since 2009 the Spirit of Giving has provided thousands of toys as well as thousands in cash donations to Toys for Tots.
Businesses wishing to get involved can choose from several different sponsorship opportunities including Sleigh, Noel, Santa, and Elf Sponsors.
