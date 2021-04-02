DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At last central Illinoisans will get to experience the Splash Cove waterpark after COVID-19 postponed its grand opening last summer.
"It's been a long time coming. There's just just so much going on here," Decatur Park District Aquatics Director Danita Roseman said.
The grand opening of Splash Cove will serve as a summer destination for people of all ages.
"I think this facility is unique for Central Illinois and definitely for Illinois in general," Decatur Park District Director of Operations Clay Gehrhard said.
The park district said that Splash cove is 90 percent complete and that the waterpark will be done by opening day.
"There's something for everybody, from the baby pool, to the slides, to the lazy river. Anyone from any age can have a good time. So, I can't wait for people to come see it and see how beautiful it is and have a fun time," Roseman said.
The waterpark has several unique features: A rock climb wall, a zip line, a lazy river, a bucket drop and diving boards. The park district also has four different slides -- the design of the slides were inspired from seeing other water slides in Europe.
"The waterslides behind me are a creation from an aquatics from Switzerland. So, waterslides that we normally don't see in this area -- we got a stand-up water slide -- you've got water slides with LAD walls in them so it'll be a unique experience for folks and a unique destination for central Illinois," Gehrhard said.
The operations team has been working hard since last year to have Splash Cove ready for the massive grand opening.
"I think there's going to be so much excitement. So many WOW's and oh my gosh look at that and seeing all the smiling faces and darting to all the attractions because they're ready to go," Roseman said.
"Nothing gives us more joy than watching smiling kids and smiling faces coming to our facilities. We're just excited to see those kids come through the gates and watch their faces light up," Gerhard said.
The grand opening for Splash Cove is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend on May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.