DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Splash Cove in Decatur welcomed guests one last time before shutting the gates for the season.
Labor Day is considered the unofficial end to summer. It's usually the day pools and water parks close for the season. Splash Cove in Decatur opened the gates one final time for the 2021 season.
The water park officially opened at the end of May.
"It has (gone by) really quick," said Jame Gower, director of recreation and facilities for the Decatur Park District.
Since opening day, Splash Cove has welcomed more than 50,000 people. Gower told WAND News over the course of the season, officials saw people from Springfield, Champaign, Peoria and even Bloomington visit.
"We get people from all over different states even. They might be coming through and they are visiting or they are coming to see family and they stop in," Gower said.
It wasn't calm waters to get to this point. The water park was originally set to open in the summer of 2020, but because of COVID-19, the opening date was pushed back. Fast forward to 2021. When the park was given the green light to open, they still had to operate under specific mitigations.
Then just weeks after opening, park district leaders were met with another challenge. A fight broke out and they were forced to implement new rules and regulations.
"We did a lot of research on different pools and we came up with the best system that would kick off the year right. After a couple of weeks in, we made some adjustments because we realized that we needed to change a few things, so since then we have had a great experience," said Gower.
People of all ages, from all walks of life and from all over have made their way to Splash Cove. Park district leaders hopes the same positive energy in 2021 will following into summer 2022.
"We are about quality of life, so we want Decatur to be happy and stick around, but we also want other cities to come out and say hey, I wish we had that in our place, so let's go visit Decatur," Gower said.
Park district leaders plan to meet in the coming weeks to go over all the information they have gathered over the season. Then they will decided is anything needs to be changed or adjusted ahead of next season.
