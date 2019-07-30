CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A spokeswoman for Giordano's said the closure of the Champaign restaurant was a business decision.
Giordano's closed down after over two years of business in a local mall.
Giordano’s now has windows with white paper over them and locked doors.
The News-Gazette talked with Market Place Mall General Manager Dennis Robertson, who confirmed it closed when Monday came to and end.
He said future plans will come at a later date.
Giordano's spokeswoman Jessica Harris told the News Gazette the closure, "was a business decision ultimately decided by the franchise owner. We are saddened by the decision of the franchisee to exit the market."
The restaurant was part of the Giordano’s Chicago-style pizza chain. It first opened at January 2017 under franchise owner Pete Nicol. It had 85 employees and was an anchor business in the Market Place Mall food court when it took over for Buca di Beppo, which had been open in the same place for four years and closed in January 2016.