CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Hundreds of U of I students spent their Sunday participating in some friendly sports competition to support a cancer drive.
One of the organizers, Hannah Nelson says "Compete For a Cure," has been around for 10 years. This year's focus was for her family, She recently lost her mother two years ago. Nelson says it's been tough, but she's using all her energy to help others fighting pancreatic cancer.
"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest cancers that is affecting so many people. It only has a five year survival rate of six percent. So we really need to fund the research for early detection of pancreatic cancer," said Nelson.
She says though her mother is no longer with us, her school and the Phi Gamma Nu Professional Business Fraternity has been there every step of the way.
"I knew her mom personally. She impacted every single person she met. She impacted our family as a whole and me as a person. She really showed us to not only love your family but your community," said Madeleine Sanderson.
Nelson says their goal is to raise more than $14,000. In the past nine years, they have managed to raise $120,000. This year, they want to continue to raise more and help more people.
"The donations from this event goes towards two organizations, the role foundation for pancreatic cancer and Imerman Angels."
The organization also had shirts, food and raffle tickets to sell for the cause.