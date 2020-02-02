NASUULU CONSERVANCY, Kenya (AP)- Locusts by the billions are descending on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years.
To combat them, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control. It's challenging work, especially in remote areas where mobile phone signals are absent and ground crews cannot quickly communicate coordinates to flight teams.
Five planes are spraying as Kenyan authorities try to stop the locusts from spreading to neighboring Uganda and South Sudan.
The United Nations says $76 million is needed immediately to fight the locusts across East Africa.