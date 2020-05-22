DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Decatur makes it their mission to give back and bless others.
Snack Attackers is a Facebook group that started two weeks ago. Creator, Candace Garrett said, because of the stay-at-home order, she and her family were getting stir crazy. So, she felt starting a the group would be a great opportunity.
"I know what it's like to be a mom in the times we are living, with how much our kids are eating and how the kids are kind of doing the same thing every day," said Garrett. "It's just a good thing, especially to get the community involved."
The idea behind Snack Attackers is for members to share their address. Then someone will stop by their house and drop off snacks on their front porch.
"It's like ding-dong ditch, but a good one," explained Garrett.
The group has expanded to five states and 18 counties in Illinois. Sara Tanzillo, group administrator, said since summer activities were canceled because of the current health pandemic, Snack Attackers is a great way to get the family together and give back.
"We get messages that say, 'Oh my gosh, I have tears in my eyes. I needed this bag of snacks today, or these goodies it just made my day.'"
The general managers of Godfather's Pizza in Decatur also joined in on the fun. Thursday evening she joined members of the group to hand out pizzas.
"It brings the community together," said Nancy. "I hear my grand babies say that they just to go out and do something, and so this is just a great way to get them out and about."
Over 3,000 people are apart of the Snack Attackers group on Facebook. Administrators said this group is a great way for parents to show their kids how to be humble and compassionate.
"There is so much love in this community, and there are so many good people who want to give to others, and that's the craziest thing about it. I mean, I've lived in Decatur since I was a baby, and I have noticed how often people give."
Administrators of Snack Attackers closely monitor who is in the group and who is allowed in the group. They said to get in, a person has to answer a few questions and then will be screened to ensure they are added for the right reasons. If someone does not feel comfortable giving their address, organizers say they are willing to meet in parking lots to share their snacks.
Search Snack Attackers on Facebook to learn more or to join the group.
