(WAND) - Spring arrives this afternoon!
After a bitterly cold weekend with light snow and wind chills below zero Saturday, our weather continues to improve.
Plenty of sunshine will warm us into the low-to-mid-50s this afternoon. Spring begins at 4:24 p.m. CDT.
Enjoy today and early Tuesday because it'll turn rather wet for the rest of the week.
Rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues into Wednesday morning.
While most of Wednesday will be dry, more wet weather moves in Wednesday night through Friday morning.
The heaviest of the rain falls Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with thunderstorms possible.
Rainfall amounts this week could surpass two to three inches!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.