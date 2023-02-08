(WAND WEATHER) - A spring-like storm is on the way to Central Illinois.
It'll be quiet this morning before showers arrive this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper-40s.
Temperatures will continue to rise overnight as the winds pick up. Rain will become heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible toward daybreak.
Heavy rain Thursday morning will come to an end as temperatures fall throughout the day.
It'll be very windy Thursday with winds gusting to 50 mph or higher.
Friday will be breezy and colder with a few snow showers possible.
Sunshine returns this weekend. It'll be chilly Saturday and breezy and warmer Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
