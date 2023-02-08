Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible.