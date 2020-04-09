MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - From small to large, industries and businesses have taken a hit from COVID-19.
Agribusiness reporter David Brown said agriculture throughout the state and country have taken a hit because of the current health pandemic. The unsettled situations have caused for lower commodity prices, ethanol industry to take a hit, even packing plants are having to shut down because of health concerns.
"It's even to the point where they are dumping milk and it's not meaning there's a food shortage or anything like that, but it's unsettling."
Spring planting has stated for some farms around the area. Brown recalled last spring with the abundance rain, but says they are staying optimistic and healthy.
"We have to stay health, because who's going to come in and plant our crop for us if we go sick and have to put our self in quarantine for two weeks? That's where a serious problem could be on our hands."
Many grocery stores are continuing to keep up with the demand of food and supplies. Brown reassured there isn't a shortage of food, but there is a lag in distribution.