(WAND WEATHER) - Spring temperatures are finally here for Central Illinois.
As a warm front moves northward this morning with some showers and storms, breezy conditions this afternoon will warm us to around 80°.
Even warmer temperatures are on tap Saturday ahead of our next storm system. It'll be very windy with gusts approaching 45-50 miles-per-hour and highs reaching the low-to-mid-80s.
This will be the warmest day for us since early October 2021, more than six month ago!
Showers and storms will develop Saturday night into Sunday night. Some of the storms Sunday could become strong or severe.
Cooler weather returns for much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, but it'll dry out.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
