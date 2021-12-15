SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield 186 School District is sharing its plan to keep students safe and support those in need.
In a community forum Wednesday night, Superintendent Jennifer Gill repeated her call for permanent metal detectors at schools. She also explained steps the district has taken, like requiring all visitors to be buzzed into the building and using wand detectors to check students for weapons.
Gill said this all comes after the stabbing death at Lanphier High School last month.
School social workers in District 186 also detailed their tiered support system to target students who need extra help.
"It's a short screener that every student does twice a year. And what that does for us, is let us catch kids early. So instead of waiting for something to happen, we can start looking at kids earlier, we can look at the data and we can start providing supports for students when they need it earlier," Sara Teeter, leader social worker for the Springfield School District, said in the NPR-hosted forum.
The community meeting also included a representative from the NAACP and community leaders, to discuss the need for year round student support.
