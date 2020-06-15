SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Protesters across the nation shouted the names "George Floyd" and "Breonna Taylor." However, in the midst of marching, protesting and demands to reform policing there was news of another police-involved shooting in Atlanta.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot in the back twice back a police officer. This, after dash cam video showed Brooks struggled to run away from them. Black Lives Matter in Springfield, hosted a virtual vigil to reflect on the lives loss to police using deadly force.
During the vigil, a candle was lit while the names of black men and women who were killed by police were called out. Sunshine Clemson, the co-founder of the Springfield chapter, said an encounter with the police should not result in death.
"This is something that affects all of us," Clemson said. "You don't have to be Black to be affected by this. Everyone should be valued the way that our laws are written."
Clemson said moving forward involves the public figuring out how to work with the police. Lately, police chiefs across Central Illinois reassured communities it's officers won't cross the line. While there are few open-minded police stations to reforming; Clemson said she wants to see words put into action.
"You can say that all day long, but if you're not training your officers in a way to assure that won't happen. Then there's no guarantee," Clemson said.
