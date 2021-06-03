SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Just in time for summer travel, the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport is expanding the flights it offers.
Starting July 1, United Airlines will add a second daily flight to Chicago and Allegiant will extend its nonstop Fort Myers flights through October.
Executive director for the airport, Mark Hanna, said the flights are being added to meet the leisure travel demand.
"Right now we are seeing close to 70% percent of the seats out of Springfield filled and that was as of last month and that's starting to trend upward even more so as we get into June and July," Hanna said. "We're preparing for a very busy summer."
With a busy summer ahead, leaders have also ramped up cleaning procedures and expanded their facilities.
"We have a larger screening check point. We have expanded the screening, the secure area," Hanna said. "We've enhanced a lot of our cleaning techniques and we do have a we will be activating a touchless exit from the screening area as well."
With $10 million in renovations, the Springfield airport is ready to accommodate growing travel this season and for years to come.
"People's lifestyles have changed over the last year or so, especially with school and work schedule and working remotely," Hanna said. "So there's a lot of flexibility in people's times and schedules throughout this last year and we're not sure how that's gonna look into the future as far as how people are going to travel."
