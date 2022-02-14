SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield alderwoman has been sharing an inclusive message when reading to local kids.
Lakeisha Purchase, who represents Ward 5 in Springfield, has been reading to kids in February as part of Black History Month. Over the weekend of Feb. 12-13, Purchase read books to kids at two different places.
One book she read is called "Skin Like Mine."
"(It gave a) message that we need to be comfortable in our skin and our skin does not matter when we're together as well," Purchase said. "So it talked about being comfortable and it talked about us being united and it talked about us not picking on each other."
Purchase said it's important to share a message of unity for kids and to teach them it's OK to be different from each other. She said people should be proud of their differences.
